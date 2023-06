List of trains cancelled by Western Railway in view of cyclone ‘Biparjoy’

As a precautionary measure in the view of severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’, over 20 trains passing through Gujarat's coastal regions have been cancelled and many have been short-terminated, the Western Railway announced on Friday.

Heavy rain at Mandvi owing to landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy. (PTI)

The very severe cyclonic storm, which made the landfall near Gujarat's Jakhau port on Thursday night, has been reduced to severe cyclonic storm, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD Director Manorama Mohanty has predicted hevy rains in Kutch, Dwarka, Jamnagar and Morbi in Gujarat. She said, “The intensity of the cyclone has decreased. Due to this, there may be heavy rain in Kutch. There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in Dwarka, Jamnagar, and Morbi. There may be heavy rains in many districts including Porbandar, and Rajkot. Extremely heavy rain likely in Kutch, Patan, Mehsana, and Banaskantha tomorrow.”

Here's the list of trains cancelled

Train No. 19405 Palanpur - Gandhidham Express

Train No. 20928 Bhuj - Palanpur SF Express

Train No. 20927 Palanpur - Bhuj SF Express

Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express

Train No. 22956 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus Kutch Express

Train No. 09549 Bhanvad - Porbandar

Train No. 09550 Porbandar - Bhanvad

Train No. 19210 Okha - Bhavnagar Terminus Express

Train No. 19571 Rajkot - Porbandar Express

Train No. 09513 Rajkot — Veraval

Train No. 09514 Veraval - Rajkot

Train No. 19572 Porbandar - Rajkot Express

Train No. 09291 Veraval - Amreli

Train No. 09508 Amreli - Veraval

Train No. 09505 Veraval - Amreli

Train No. 09539 Amreli - Junagadh

Train No. 09540 Junagadh - Amreli

Train No. 09292 Amreli - Veraval

Train No. 09531 Delvada - Junagadh Special

Train No. 09532 Junagadh - Delvada Special

Train No. 09296 Delvada - Veraval Special

Here's the list of trains with short origin:

Train No. 14312 Bhuj - Bareilly Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

Train No. 09451 Gandhidham - Bhagalpur Special will short originate from Ahmedabad

Train No. 12993 Gandhidham - Puri Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

Train No. 12966 Bhuj - Bandra Terminus (Weekly) SF Express will short originate from Ahmedabad

Train No. 19218 Veraval - Bandra Terminus Express will short originate from Rajkot

Train No. 22946 Okha - Mumbai Central Saurashtra will short originate from Rajkot

Train No. 19565 Okha - Dehradun Uttaranchal Express will short originate from Hapa

Train No. 09456 Bhuj - Sabarmati In Special will short originate from Gandhidham