Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Cyclonic storm to cross near Jakhau Port in Kutch on June 15

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Cyclone Biparjoy’ weakened on Tuesday into a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. According to the weather department, the cyclone has been moving northwards at a speed of five kilometers per hour, and is centered approximately 290 km southwest of Gujarat's Porbandar. It is expected to cross Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions as well as adjoining Pakistan coasts on Thursday.

High tides crash at the sea front at Colaba, ahead of cyclone Biparjoy's landfall in Kutch, in Mumbai, Monday, June 12, 2023. (PTI)

No Arabian Sea cyclone since 1982 (when satellite data started being used) has sustained at this strength for as long as Biparjoy has (126 hours). And it promises to break more records. Expected to cross the Gujarat and Pakistan coasts on June 15, Biparjoy has seen two stages of acceleration thus far -- one between June 6 and 7 that saw its wind speed increase from 55 kmph to 139 kmph, and another between June 9 and June 10, when its speed, which had dipped a bit, increased from 120 kmph to 195 kmph -- according to data from the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC). In the process, the storm evolved from a depression on June 6 to a severe cyclonic storm on June 10.

The Western Railways has cancelled 67 trains passing through the areas predicted to be affected by weather conditions due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The passengers hit by cancellations will be eligible for refunds as per the existing rules. "Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these prone areas under the jurisdiction," the zonal office of Indian Railways said.