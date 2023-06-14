Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Over 37,000 people evacuated from Gujarat's coastal areas

India and Pakistan continue to prepare for Cyclone Biparjoy, which is likely to make landfall near Kutch in India and move towards Pakistan next. Cyclone Biparjoy weakened into a very severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday and as it continues to move north-northwestwards, the cyclone is 380 kilometres south of Karachi. Fishing activities have been halted, rescue personnel have been deployed and evacuation plans for those at risk have been put in place.

High tides splash on the sea front at a beach before the due onset of cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi on June 13, 2023.(AFP)

Cyclone Biparjoy is the only third cyclone in nearly 60 years to hit the western coast. Experts say that the increase in frequency and intensity is indicating the negative impact of climate change.

As Biparjoy prepares to make landfall between Gujarat's Mandvi and Pakistan's port city of Karachi on June 15, the Met department said total destruction of thatched houses and extensive damage to kutcha houses in several districts. The very severe cyclonic storm can uproot power and communication poles in these areas and disrupt railways and damage standing crops, plantations and orchards.