Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE: Storm move northwards; Gujarat govt says fully prepared
The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state.
Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi," it said.
- Thu, 08 Jun 2023 07:27 AM
Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Gujarat govt says fully prepared to deal with natural calamities
As cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm and remains centred around 1,060 km south-west of Gujarat's coastal district of Porbandar, the state government on Wednesday said it was fully prepared to deal with possible natural calamities.