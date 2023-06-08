Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify during next 48 hours, IMD issues warning: Updates

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ is rapidly turning into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to intensify further during the next 48 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to the weather agency, the cyclone will move north-northwestwards during the next three days. However, the IMD has not yet predicted any major impact on countries adjoining the Arabian Sea, including India, Oman, Iran, and Pakistan. The formation process of cyclone Biparjoy began in the Arabian Sea (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)(HT_PRINT)

Here are the top 5 updates on the Cyclone:

The IMD in its bulletin on Wednesday night said that Cyclone Biparjoy is lying over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea - about 870 km of west-southwest of Goa, and 930 km of south-west of Mumbai. According to forecasting agencies, the storm has been undergoing "rapid intensification", escalating from just a cyclonic circulation to a severe cyclonic storm in just 48 hours. Reportedly, the atmospheric conditions and cloud mass indicate that the system is likely to sustain the strength of a very severe cyclone till June 12. As the Cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and remained centered around 1,060 km south-west of Gujarat's coastal district of Porbandar, the state government said that it was “fully prepared to deal with possible natural calamities.” The IMD has issued a warning for fishermen on Karnataka's coast not to venture into the Arabian Sea citing dangerous weather conditions and rough seas until further notice. According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), there are likely high waves in the range of 2.3-3.2 meters along the coast off from Mangaluru to Karwar.

Impact of Cyclone Biparjoy on India

The IMD is likely to announce the onset of monsoon over Kerala during the next 48 hours, although it is expected to be weak on account of Cyclone Biparjoy. “Latest meteorological features associated with monsoon onset over Kerala show: there is (a) persistence of westerly winds over south Arabian Sea (b) increase in the depth of westerly winds up to middle tropospheric levels and (c) increase in cloudiness over the areas covering south east Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep and Kerala coasts. Under such a scenario; conditions are becoming favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 48 hours,” IMD said in its bulletin on Wednesday.

