‘Biparjoy’ rapidly intensifies into severe cyclonic storm, moves northwards

Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’ has rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and is likely to further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. The weather forecasting agency said the system lying over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 8.30am is likely to move nearly northwards. Severe cyclonic storm brewing over Arabian Sea.

In a tweet, the IMD said, “Severe Cyclonic storm Biparjoy over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 0830 IST of 07th June, near lat 12.7N and lon 66.2E, about 880km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into VSCS during next 12 hrs.”

Cyclone Biparjoy intensified by 40 knots (74 kmph) since Tuesday morning, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC), the US Department of Defense's agency responsible for issuing tropical cyclone warnings for the Pacific and Indian Oceans.

Biparjoy, the first cyclonic storm brewing in the Arabian Sea this year, has raised concern over the already delayed monsoon. Reports suggest that Biparjoy, which means ‘calamity’ in Bengali, may adversely affect the monsoon. Meteorologists have predicted a "mild" monsoon onset over Kerala and "weak" progress beyond southern peninsular under its influence.

IMD admitted that the system is “likely to influence the monsoon progress,” although it stated that an update would follow on Wednesday.

"The powerful weather system in the Arabian Sea may spoil the advancement of the monsoon deep inland. Under their influence, the monsoon stream may reach coastal parts but will struggle to penetrate beyond the Western Ghats," private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather said on Tuesday.

Pakistan Meteorological Department, meanwhile, said that currently none of the country's coastal areas is under any threat.

“PMD’s cyclone warning center, Karachi is monitoring the system and will issue update accordingly,” the agency said in an update.

