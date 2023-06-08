Home / India News / Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE: Storm move northwards; Gujarat govt says fully prepared
Live

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE: Storm move northwards; Gujarat govt says fully prepared

Published on Jun 08, 2023 07:31 AM IST

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state.

Cyclone in Arabian Sea: High waves crash at the sea-shore.
Cyclone in Arabian Sea: High waves crash at the sea-shore.
Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD).  "The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi," it said.

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jun 08, 2023 07:27 AM IST

    Cyclone 'Biparjoy': Gujarat govt says fully prepared to deal with natural calamities

    As cyclone 'Biparjoy' intensifies into a severe cyclonic storm and remains centred around 1,060 km south-west of Gujarat's coastal district of Porbandar, the state government on Wednesday said it was fully prepared to deal with possible natural calamities.

