Cyclone 'Biparjoy' LIVE: Storm move northwards; Gujarat govt says fully prepared

Cyclonic Storm 'Biparjoy' will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD). "The very severe Cyclonic storm is currently about 860km west-southwest of Goa, 970 km southwest of Mumbai, 1050 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 1350 km south of Karachi," it said.

The storm is likely to cause wind gusts of 40 to 50 kmph in coastal districts of Gujarat in the coming days and also bring light rains in parts of the state. Fishermen in Gujarat have been warned not to venture into the Arabian sea till June 14.

