Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in next 12 hours| Live updates
Cyclone Biparjoy Live Updates: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm in the next 12 hours.
Cyclone Biparjoy Live: The very severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy is very likely to intensify into an extremely severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours but may not hit Gujarat as per the current forecast, said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official on Saturday.
The cyclone will bring thunderstorms and strong wind in Gujarat in the next five days as it is likely to pass at a distance of 200-300 km from the Porbandar coast.
In its latest forecast, the IMD said the cyclone will move north-northeastwards gradually during the next 24 hours, before moving north-north-westward during the subsequent three days.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 11:43 PM
Pakistan PM orders emergency measures
Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered officials to put in place emergency measures in advance of the approaching Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabia Sea. The “severe and intense” cyclone with wind speeds of 150 kilometers per hour was on a course toward the country’s south, Pakistan's disaster management agency said.
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 11:11 PM
Where is Biparjoy now?
- Sat, 10 Jun 2023 10:49 PM
Likely to reach Pakistan's coast by June 15: IMD
According to the IMD, Cyclone Biparjoy at 5:30pm on Saturday, lay centered near latitude 17.1N and longitude 67.3E, about 620 km WSW of Mumbai, 560 km south-southwest of Porbandar and 870 km south of Karachi. It is expected to intensify further and is likely to reach near Pakistan coast around June 15 evening.