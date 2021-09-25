Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Cyclone Gulab: Impact area, expected trajectory and other details in 10 points
india news

Cyclone Gulab: Impact area, expected trajectory and other details in 10 points

According to IMD forecast, Cyclone Gulab will bring widespread and heavy rain to parts of east and central India. The IMD has forecast another cyclonic circulation around September 28.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 01:47 PM IST
The predicted path of Cyclone Gulab as presented by India Meteorological Department.(Courtesy: mausam.imd.gov.in)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, which intensified as a deep depression on Saturday, will turn into a cyclone by Sunday evening. Cyclone Gulab is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours, the IMD said.

The wind speed is expected to be 70 to 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph in the area, as per IMD's forecast. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for area around Kalingapatnam - Vishakhapatnam and Gopalpur - from where the cyclone is expected to cross.

The cyclone is likely to move initially west-north-westwards during the next 24 hours and west-south-westwards.

Here are the latest on cyclone movement and government's advisory:

• The deep depression lay centred 470 km east-southeast of Gopalpur and 540 km east of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, the IMD said on Twitter.

• According to IMD forecast, the system will bring widespread and heavy rain to parts of east and central India.

• During the next three days, the sea condition will be rough in the coastal areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

RELATED STORIES

• The Coast Guard has alerted the fishermen in the area by broadcasting weather warnings against the low-pressure area. They have been advised not to venture into deep sea from September 25 onwards till further notice.

•The IMD also predicted localised flooding of roads, waterlogging in low-lying areas due to torrential rain over coastal Andhra Pradesh on September 26 and Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days.

• The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, has asked all district collectors to remain alert in view of the weather forecast.

• This is the second depression of the season and also the second in September. No depressions were formed between June and August.

• Normally five to six depressions form during the monsoon season and bring extensive rainfall to central and west India.

• The IMD has forecast another cyclonic circulation around September 28, which is expected to bring a fresh spell of rain to east and central India.

• The weather department has said that there is now only a two per cent deficiency in monsoon rain since June.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyclone alert bay of bengal coast guard
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SOPs to be revised, says official after Odisha scribe drowns covering rescue op

Fit India movement: Union minister Anurag Thakur cycles at 11,000 ft in Leh

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to start Congress’ UP poll campaign with Varanasi rally

News updates from HT: India, US say 26/11 perpetrators to be brought to justice
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP