Cyclone Jawad: Sea at Digha turns rough, Odisha's Puri witnesses moderate rainfall

The sea at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal after Cyclone Jawad weakened into a deep depression as it approaches the Odisha coast near Puri. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the deep depression remnant of Cyclone Jawad is likely to further weaken into a depression before reaching the Odisha coast near Puri around Sunday noon.

Meanwhile, Puri is witnessing moderate rainfall as the deep depression, according to the latest IMD bulletin, lays about 230 km east-northeast of Visakhapatnam, 130 km south-southwest of Gopalpur, 180 km south-southwest of Puri and 270 km south-southwest of Paradip.

#WATCH | The sea at Digha has turned rough due to cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal



"Deep Depression remnant of cyclonic storm Jawad to weaken further into a Depression, reach Odisha coast near Puri around noon today," says IMD. pic.twitter.com/kuS6OzqsZX — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2021

Cyclone Jawad impact: Odisha, West Bengal, Assam to receive heavy rainfall

The depression is expected to bring moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two heavy spells of rain in some parts of districts of Ganjam, Puri, Khorda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack during the next three hours, according to the meteorological centre in Bhubaneswar.

"18 NDRF teams are deployed in West Bengal. We carried out awareness programmes and are ready for evacuations if needed. It is a matter of relief that 'Jawad' will weaken into a deep depression when it reaches Puri beach today," news agency ANI quoted SD Prasad, Assistant Commandant of NDRF in Digha, as saying.

The meteorological department in Kolkata has predicted light to moderate rainfall over North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Jhargram, Howrah, Hooghly districts. Light to moderate rains is also likely in many other parts of the rest of the districts in Gangetic West Bengal, according to the Met department.