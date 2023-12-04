Cyclone Michaung: Public holiday announced in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu inspected the preparatory works of his department in Thiruvallur to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the heavy rain expected in the district due to cyclone 'Michaung' in the coming days.

Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu: Commuters during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai.

The Minister visited the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board's Durainallur substation to take stock of the precautionary measures taken by the department.

Thennarasu said that the officials are instructed to take necessary action to avoid a power outage in the coastal areas in the district during the heavy rain expected to be brought by the cyclone.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin has instructed to take precautionary measures so that the power supply would not be affected. The authorities have been instructed to take appropriate precautionary measures so that coastal areas are not affected due to heavy rains and Cyclones in the Tiruvallur district," Thennarasu said.

The minister said that the necessary logistics materials have been kept ready so that there is no power cut. 3,650 electric poles, 450 km of electric cables, 40 transformers and 1,500 field workers are ready in the district, the minister said.

As the state is bracing for the cyclone, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Monday.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals/medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels/restaurants, and offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities shall function as usual.

During the cyclone period, parts of north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana, and Odisha are likely to experience rainfall, though with varying intensity.

Cyclone Michaung, brewing over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh with winds that could pack speeds of upto 100 kmph on Tuesday forenoon.

The cyclonic storm is currently over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and is likely to continue to move northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by Monday forenoon.

Subsequently, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during Tuesday forenoon in the form of a 'severe cyclonic storm' with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.