Cyclone Michaung: Landfall in Andhra Pradesh with 110 kmph speed today; 8 killed in Chennai | Updates

Cyclone ‘Michaung’, which was centred over the Bay of Bengal's west coast off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday, is likely to make landfall near the south Andhra Pradesh coast between cities Nellore and Machilipatnam.

Auto-rickshaws stuck on a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (PTI)

“The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ (pronounced as Migjaum) over west-central Bay of Bengal along and off South Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/h during the past 06 hours. As of 0730 hours IST on 5th December 2023, it was centered over the same region near latitude 15.13°N and longitude 80.25°E, approximately 35 km east-northeast of Kavali, 70 km north-northeast of Nellore, 90 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 150 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, and 230 km north of Chennai,” the India Meteorological Department on Monday said in a post of X.

The current intensity of the cyclone was at 90-100 kmph and is gusting towards 110 kmph.

Here are the top updates on cyclone ‘Michaung’:

At least eight people have died, in separate incidents, due to incessant rainfall in Chennai.

Chennai's Regional Centre said, “Light thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain are very likely over Chennai, Tiruvallur,Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu. It is also very likely over isolated places in Tirupattur, Thiruvannamalai, Villupuram and Kanyakumari districts of Tamil Nadu.”

Andhra Pradesh received moderate to heavy rainfall in several areas leading to waterlogging and submerging of regions in various districts.

Tamil Nadu's Chennai along with other regions continues to face waterlogging issues after heavy rainfall battered the state on Monday. Strong winds uprooted numerous trees, causing widespread damage across the state.

Chennai's airfield was closed until 9am on Tuesday due to adverse weather conditions.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on Tuesday inspected cyclone-ravaged areas in the state, interacted with the public and distributed food to people affected by the cyclone.

Subways in Chennai were ordered shut due to heavy waterlogging and the traffic movement from Manjambakkam to Vadaperumbakkam Road was also closed.

As per the IMD, light to moderate rainfall is likely in most places and heavy to very heavy is predicted in some places with extremely heavy rainfall being likely over regions of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.

The Indian Railways has established an emergency control cell at the divisional and headquarter level. The cell is staffed with officers from various branches, including operating, commercial, engineering, electrical, signal/telecommunications, and security, during each shift. This dedicated team is responsible for continuous monitoring and prompt action in connection with train operations to ensure the safety and well-being of passengers during the cyclone.

On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held telephonic discussions with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, and Puducherry CM N Rangasamy. Shah assessed the situation in these states, discussing relief and rescue measures and emphasising the importance of minimising loss of life and damage caused by the approaching cyclone. The home minister assured of all possible support from the central government in dealing with the cyclonic impact.

In light of heavy rainfall, all primary, upper primary, high school and Anganwadi centres were ordered to remain closed on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. Office of the collector and district magistrate, Gajapati said, “In view of possible heavy rainfall due to cyclonic storm Michaung over the Bay of Bengal, all the primary, upper primary, high school and anganwadi centre shall remain closed on 6th December 2023.”

