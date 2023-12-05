Cyclone Michaung: Landfall in Andhra Pradesh with 110 kmph speed today; 8 killed in Chennai | Updates

Cyclone ‘Michaung’, which was centred over the Bay of Bengal's west coast off south Andhra Pradesh and north Tamil Nadu coasts on Monday, is likely to make landfall near the south Andhra Pradesh coast between cities Nellore and Machilipatnam. Auto-rickshaws stuck on a waterlogged road during heavy rain owing to Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai. (PTI)

“The severe cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ (pronounced as Migjaum) over west-central Bay of Bengal along and off South Andhra Pradesh coast moved northwards with a speed of 10 km/h during the past 06 hours. As of 0730 hours IST on 5th December 2023, it was centered over the same region near latitude 15.13°N and longitude 80.25°E, approximately 35 km east-northeast of Kavali, 70 km north-northeast of Nellore, 90 km south-southwest of Bapatla, 150 km south-southwest of Machilipatnam, and 230 km north of Chennai,” the India Meteorological Department on Monday said in a post of X.

The current intensity of the cyclone was at 90-100 kmph and is gusting towards 110 kmph.

Here are the top updates on cyclone ‘Michaung’: