Cyclone Michaung: Schools to remain closed in Chennai; Rajnath Singh to conduct aerial survey | Top updates

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, and Kanchipuram on Thursday due to continued flooding caused by Cyclone Michaung-triggered heavy rainfall. Chennai particularly faces severe inundation, prompting the deployment of rescue teams to evacuate affected residents.

A drone visual shows an area that is flooded after the landfall of Cyclone Michaung, in Chennai, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. (PTI)

Arumbakkam in Chennai remained submerged following the relentless downpour, with reports of six deaths on Wednesday. Efforts by Chennai Police and the Corporation are underway to conduct rescue operations and provide aid.

The torrential rains have also triggered by the cyclone have resulted in flooding across localities like Velachery and Tambaram. Residents, seen leaving their homes amid the waterlogged areas on Wednesday, sought assistance, urging for more boats to transport people to safer zones away from the stagnant water.

Top updates here:

-Due to the severe impact of cyclone-induced rains, the half-yearly exams for students in certain districts of Tamil Nadu have been postponed. However, in other districts, the exams will proceed as scheduled from Thursday. Schools in the affected areas have been given the authority to conduct exams based on recovery levels, providing separate question papers.

-Defence minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tamil Nadu on Thursday to evaluate the flood situation and meet chief minister M K Stalin. He will conduct an aerial survey of the affected regions as a representative of the central government to assess the damage caused by the recent floods caused by the cyclone, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

-Chennai residents are facing issues with stagnant water and power outages in multiple areas two days after Cyclone Michaung hit the region. The state government has attributed some power cuts to submerged cables as a safety precaution and is working to restore normalcy.

-The chief minister on Wednesday visited affected areas, distributed relief materials, and inspected drainage efforts. He has also sought interim flood relief of ₹5,060 crore from the central government to address the situation.

-Chennai Police have reported six rain-related deaths on Wednesday and numerous rescues by personnel in various parts of the city.

-Subways remain closed due to waterlogging, but airport operations have not been disrupted. The Southern Railway has cancelled and diverted some train services, but partially resumed suburban services with reduced frequency on select routes.

-The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed that Cyclone Michaung has weakened and is not expected to cause any further disastrous impact.

(With inputs from agencies)

