Cyclone Mocha: Here's how you can track updates on storm

Cyclone Mocha - which is forming over the Bay of Bengal - is likely to intensify into a very severe storm by May 12, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather agency informed that a low-pressure area has already formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining the South Andaman Sea. In view of this, eastern states including Odisha, Andaman, and West Bengal have been put on high alert. As the cyclone is approaching, one must be alert to its progress and updates.

Here are some ways Cyclone Mocha can be tracked on your devices:

Zoom Earth: This comprehensive cyclone tracker offers real-time updates on a storm's progress with satellite image animations and also shows affected areas. The website can be accessed via mobile phones or computers. It also offers data on wind, pressure, temperature, humidity fluctuations, and barometric pressure charts. Rainviewer.com: This website also tracks all progress of a Cyclone and views affected areas. For quick and real-time updates, you can download the Rainviewer Mobile App to track the updates on storm. Another website where you can track updates on the storm is Cyclocane.com. For Cyclone Mocha, it takes you to the ‘Mocha Storm Tracker’ page. However, this does not show the affected areas. SkyMet Weather: This website provides updates on the weather in all regions, along with any other warnings. India Meteorological Department: IMD also provides quick and timely updates on warnings, high alerts, temperatures, and weather conditions.

Cyclone Mocha tracking (AFP/Representative image)

According to the weather department, Cyclone Mocha is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and turn into a cyclone on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12.