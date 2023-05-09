Cyclone Mocha Live Updates: When is the storm expected to make landfall?

The Indian Meteorological Department said that Cyclone Mocha forming over the Bay of Bengal may intensify into a very severe storm by Friday, May 12 where wind speeds can reach 130 kmph.

The cyclone will likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 and into Cyclone Mocha on May 10. The storm is expected to move towards the Bangladesh and Myanmar coasts around May 12, the weather department predicted.

According to the IMD, a low-pressure area has already formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea on Monday.