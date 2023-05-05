Rain, thunderstorms to continue in these states; Cyclone Mocha to make landfall in Bay of Bengal: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its forecast said rainfall and thunderstorm activities will continue over most parts of India till this week. The weather forecasting agency stated that a fresh spell of rainfall accompanied by lightning and gusty winds is likely to commence over northwest India, including the western Himalayan regions till Sunday. In association with the likely formation of a cyclonic storm, the weatherman has warned fishermen not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from Sunday onwards.(AFP)

Heavy rain and hailstorms have been predicted at isolated places over Punjab and Haryana till May 7.

Heavy downpour is also expected at places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 7 and 8; Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam till May 5.

The weather agency has also warned about the formation of the cyclonic storm -- Cyclone Mocha -- in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to make landfall on the eastern coast of the country between May 7 and May 9.

“Fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers are advised not to venture into southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas from May 7 onwards and into adjoining central BoB from May 9 onwards”, said HR Biswas, Head & Scientist, MeT centre, Bhubaneswar.

The IMD also advised restricting tourism, offshore activities, and shipping over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from May 8-11.

While the IMD is yet to issue any specific warning for Odisha, the government has already put collectors of 18 coastal and adjoining districts and officials of 11 departments on the alert.

All cyclone-prone districts are kept in a state of readiness. District administrations along with the NDRF, ODRAF, and others are in readiness for any possible eventuality.

