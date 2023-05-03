Rain and hailstorms in these states over next two days, predicts IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderated rainfall, along with thunderstorms over northwest India over the next two days. The weather office in its forecast, also, said that there will be significant rainfall and snowfall in the western Himalayan region as well as sporadic to isolated rainfall over the plains of northwest India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast thundershowers and gusty winds earlier in the day in Delhi.

Heavy rain and hailstorms will prevail over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, western Himalayan region till tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is also expected at places over Arunachal Pradesh, and Assam till May 5. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms and strong winds in several states till today after which it will witness a reduction.

Also read | After record-breaking chill on first May day, Chandigarh’s temp dips further

Rain has brought temperatures down in various states by several notches below normal. The national capital recorded its second coolest day of May in 13 years when the maximum temperature was registered at 26.1 degrees Celsius, 13 degrees below average for this time of the year.

Tuesday was the third day on the trot when the maximum temperature settled at 10 degrees below normal during the summer season, which generally sees the mercury soaring during the month.

Read | Pune records coolest April since 2020: IMD

The reason cited by the IMD for heavy rainfall across the country is a western disturbance. The IMD forecast stated that the temperatures across India would remain below to near normal for the next two days. It further stated that no parts of India will see heatwave conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON