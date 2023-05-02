Pune records coolest April since 2020: IMD

Constant cloudy weather and presence of wind discontinuity or a low-pressure belt over the state caused Pune to maintain below normal temperature, recording the coolest April since 2020. Maximum temperature was below normal for at least 20 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Maximum temperature was below normal for at least 20 days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

According to IMD data, the normal maximum temperature in Pune city for the summer season is considered 37 degrees Celsius. However, this year, in April, for 20 days the maximum temperature was recorded between 34 to 36 degrees, almost 2-3 degrees Celsius below the normal temperature. The maximum temperature was recorded above the normal level for ten days. The highest maximum temperature was recorded as 40 degrees Celsius on April 19, 2023.

In 2020, the city experienced below normal maximum temperature only for two days, in 2021 this number was for eight days, and last year in 2022, the maximum temperature was above normal for the entire month.

Night temperature was a cause of concern

In April, the night temperature was constantly above the normal level in Pune City. The presence of clouds and also the urban heat island effect was said to be the main reason for higher night temperatures. The highest 22. 2 degrees Celsius maximum temperature was recorded in Pune on April 26. While 15.2 degrees Celsius was the lowest minimum temperature, recorded on April 1.

Highest rainfall in a decade

This year, the city experienced the highest rainfall of the decade. On April 13, the city recorded 24.4 mm rainfall which was the highest rainfall in the last 10 years. This year, there was a constant situation consisting of a trough line or wind discontinuity over the Maharashtra region. Moreover, moisture incursion was also experienced in the city as well as in the state. Under the influence of these systems, the city experienced a higher number of rainy days, said Anupam Kashyapi, Head, Weather Forecasting Division, IMD, Pune.

In May, the temperature is likely to be at normal to below-normal level, said IMD officials.

Recently, the IMD issued a monthly temperature outlook for May. Accordingly, the city is likely to experience normal to below-normal temperatures. There is also the possibility of light rain in May.