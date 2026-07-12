Planning to buy Nissan Tekton? Here's your complete EMI guide

The Nissan Tekton mid-SUV was launched in India just a few days back, with its prices starting at ₹10.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to ₹18.59 (ex-showroom). Available across six variants and two engine options, the Nissan Tekton is essentially a compact midsize SUV, based on the Renault Duster.
Nissan opened the bookings for the SUV during the launch, with its deliveries slated to start from July 20. The SUV is available for booking online and offline at a token amount of ₹21,000. The Tekton was launched in India as a key part of Nissan's four-car launch plan for the Indian passenger vehicle market.
If you are planning to buy the Nissan Tekton and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.
Nissan Tekton: How much monthly EMI to pay
To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of the Nissan Tekton, which are the Visia T160 MT priced at ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tekna+ T280 DCT, priced at ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 48 months.
Interestingly, Nissan is offering an introductory offer of a 5.5% rate of interest and a special exchange rate for the first 10,000 customers. However, in our calculation, we have not considered that.
Nissan Tekton: Monthly EMI calculation
Model & variant
Price (ex-showroom)
Loan (100% ex-showroom price)
Interest rate
Repayment tenure
Monthly EMI
Visia T160 MT
₹10.49 lakh
₹10.49 lakh
9.5%
36 months
₹33,603
48 months
₹26,354
Tekna+ T280 DCT
₹18.59 lakh
₹18.59 lakh
36 months
₹59,549
48 months
₹46,704
According to this calculation, for the base variant, the monthly EMI would vary between ₹26,354 and ₹33,603, depending on the repayment tenure selected. On the other hand, the top-end trim would command a monthly EMI between ₹46,704 and ₹59,549, depending on the repayment term selected.
However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.
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