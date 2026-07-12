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    Planning to buy Nissan Tekton? Here's your complete EMI guide

    Nissan Tekton is the latest SUV from the automaker, based on CMF-B platform, sharing components with the Renault Duster.

    Published on: Jul 12, 2026, 06:06:51 IST
    By Mainak Das
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    The Nissan Tekton mid-SUV was launched in India just a few days back, with its prices starting at 10.49 lakh (introductory and ex-showroom). The pricing goes up to 18.59 (ex-showroom). Available across six variants and two engine options, the Nissan Tekton is essentially a compact midsize SUV, based on the Renault Duster.

    Nissan Tekton is the latest SUV from the automaker, based on the CMF-B platform, sharing components with the Renault Duster.
    Nissan Tekton is the latest SUV from the automaker, based on the CMF-B platform, sharing components with the Renault Duster.
    Nissan Tekton
    EMI starting at just₹13,800/month

    Nissan opened the bookings for the SUV during the launch, with its deliveries slated to start from July 20. The SUV is available for booking online and offline at a token amount of 21,000. The Tekton was launched in India as a key part of Nissan's four-car launch plan for the Indian passenger vehicle market.

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    If you are planning to buy the Nissan Tekton and wondering what the monthly EMI would be, here is a quick and comprehensive guide for you.

    Nissan Tekton: How much monthly EMI to pay

    To calculate the monthly EMI, we have considered the base and top variants of the Nissan Tekton, which are the Visia T160 MT priced at 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and Tekna+ T280 DCT, priced at 18.59 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. The loan amount has been considered as 100% of the ex-showroom price, while the rate of interest has been considered as 9.5%. The repayment tenures considered are 36 months and 48 months.

    Interestingly, Nissan is offering an introductory offer of a 5.5% rate of interest and a special exchange rate for the first 10,000 customers. However, in our calculation, we have not considered that.

    Nissan Tekton: Monthly EMI calculation
    Model & variantPrice (ex-showroom)Loan (100% ex-showroom price)Interest rateRepayment tenureMonthly EMI
    Visia T160 MT 10.49 lakh 10.49 lakh9.5%36 months 33,603
    48 months 26,354
    Tekna+ T280 DCT 18.59 lakh 18.59 lakh36 months 59,549
    48 months 46,704

    According to this calculation, for the base variant, the monthly EMI would vary between 26,354 and 33,603, depending on the repayment tenure selected. On the other hand, the top-end trim would command a monthly EMI between 46,704 and 59,549, depending on the repayment term selected.

    However, remember that the monthly EMI may vary depending on multiple factors, like the amount of loan taken, down payment made, rate of interest, repayment tenure selected, etc.

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