Cyclone Mocha to move towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12: IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) while issuing alerts and warnings of cyclone Mocha on Monday said that a low-pressure area has formed over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining South Andaman Sea which is likely to intensify into a depression on May 9 over the same region and further into cyclone Mocha on May 10. IMD informed a cyclonic circulation is lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal (Twitter/@Indiametdept)

According to IMD, cyclone Mocha is expected to initially move north-northeastwards towards the east-central Bay of Bengal till May 11 and then recurve north-northeastwards towards Bangladesh-Myanmar coasts around May 12.

It said that complete details of landfall and intensity will be available after a depression forms on Tuesday.

The weather agency has further advised fishermen, small ships, boats and trawlers not to venture into the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the Andaman Sea from Monday onwards and into the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from Tuesday onwards.

It has advised to temporarily halt the regulation of tourism and offshore activities and shipping near Andaman and Nicobar Islands between May 8 to 12 and regulation of shipping activity over the sea areas of southeast and central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea is between the same date.

IMD further informed that a cyclonic circulation is also lying over the southwest Bay of Bengal off the north Tamil Nadu coast.

“The time of landfall, expected intensity as it moves towards the coast will be available when the low-pressure area intensifies into a depression. We have issued a subjective statement for now but the specifics will be made available soon as the models provide a clearer picture within a 5-day forecast period,” said M Mohapatra, director general, IMD.

The IMD has also predicted light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over the Nicobar Islands on Monday. Thereafter, rainfall is expected to increase over Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

“Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over the southeast Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on Monday and Tuesday. Gale wind speed reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph is likely over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining Andaman Sea on May 10 and 11,” IMD said.

It said that the gale wind speed reaching 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph is likely over the east-central Bay of Bengal and 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over the Andaman Sea and Andaman Islands on May 12.

Sea condition is likely to be rough over the southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman Sea on May 8 and very rough from May 9 onwards, said the weather agency in its bulletin.

“It is likely to be very rough to high over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea from May 10 onwards till May. It is likely to be high to very high (6-14 metre wave height) over the east-central Bay of Bengal and very rough to the high adjoining the southeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea from May 12,” IMD added.