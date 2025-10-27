Cyclone Montha nears Andhra coast: When, where will it make landfall? Details

Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha is nearing the Andhra Pradesh coast, and is expected to make landfall with winds of 90-110 kmph and bring heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across multiple districts. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu are reviewing preparations ahead of Cyclone Montha's landfall. (AFP)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu spoke to the special officers, collectors, and Superintendents of Police in the state to review preparations ahead of the landfall, IAS Ajay Jain, Special Incharge Officer for Cyclone, said.

“The Chief Minister had a video conference. He also had a teleconference just now with all the special officers, collectors, and SPs,” Jain told ANI. He further said that a zonal officer has been appointed for each of the nine districts under alert.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Manjhi said the storm will not directly enter Odisha, while some districts might be affected. Majhi said he has called an emergency meeting tomorrow, while assuring that there was not much likelihood of significant damage from the storm, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, BJP National President J P Nadda has directed party units in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar to assist during rescue and relief operations, a party statement said.

Where will the storm make landfall? The Severe Cyclonic Storm is expected to make landfall on the Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada, with the state government placing the administration on high alert.

When will the storm make landfall? The cyclone will cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam during the evening and night of October 28, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

What are the preparations in Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha? Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu reviewed the situation from the Real Time Governance Centre (RTGS) at the Secretariat. Naidu earlier spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said the Centre would provide its full support during the storm, according to a release.

Naidu has directed authorities to keep an hourly track on the cyclone's movement and take zero-risk measures, especially in coastal and low-lying areas, ANI reported.

In Tamil Nadu, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin inspected the preparedness works in the North Chennai and Tiruvallur areas, which might receive rainfall.

Odisha CM Majhi will hold an emergency review meeting on Monday, The state has deployed 123 fire service units, and classified eight districts as “red zones.”

The Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force teams have been equipped with rescue boats, motor rafts, power saws, and generators for rescue and relief operations.

What are the evacuation efforts in states? Vulnerable populations, including pregnant women, elderly people and residents in some coastal belts in Andhra Pradesh, are being shifted to safer locations. 364 schools have been readied as shelters in the state, ANI reported.

The Odisha government has also evacuated people from eight vulnerable districts in the southern part of the state.

Odisha revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said officials, local people's representatives, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers and other volunteers are convincing people living in vulnerable areas to shift to safer places.