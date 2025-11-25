Cyclone ‘Senyar’: Low-pressure in Bay of Bengal likely to intensify; heavy rain alert in southern states

The low-pressure system near Malaysia and the Strait of Malacca in the Bay of Bengal will likely intensify into a depression over the South Andaman Sea over the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday evening. Motorists holding umbrellas ride along a street amid heavy rains in Chennai.(Image for representation/AFP)

“The depression over Strait of Malacca moved west-northwestwards in past 6 hours with a speed of 10 kmph and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of today, the 25th November, 2025 over the same region near latitude 5.1°N and longitude 99.0°E, about 150 km west-southwest of George Town (Malaysia), 210 km east of Kuta Makmur (Indonesia), 680 km east-southeast of Nancowry (Nicobar Islands) and 820 km east-southeast of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands),” the weather agency wrote on X.

“It is very likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours. Continuing to move west-northwestwards, it is very likely to intensify further subsequently,” it added.

If the system develops into a cyclonic storm, it would be referred to as “Senyar”. Submitted by the United Arab Emirates, the name ‘Senyar’ typically means a ‘lion’, and is the name of the next cyclonic storm in the North Indian Ocean, as per the roster.

Heavy rainfall alert in southern states



Under the influence of the system, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall across several southern states between November 25 and December 1.

“Heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu during 25th-30th; over Kerala & Mahe on 25th & 26th; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 29th November to 01st December; Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 25th to 29th November with very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu during 28th-30th, Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 26th & 27th, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 30th November,” the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

Thunderstorms with lightning are also very likely over Tamil Nadu between November 25 and November 29, in Kerala & Mahe between November 25 to November 27, Lakshadweep on November 25, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam & Rayalaseema on November 28 and November 29 and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands between November 25 to November 29, with gusty wind speeds reaching up to 60 kmph.

IMD has also warned of rough to very rough sea conditions between November 25 and November 27 in the South Andaman Sea, Strait of Malacca and along and off the Nicobar Islands.