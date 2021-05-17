Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains likely in Rajasthan tomorrow

Close to a dozen districts in Rajasthan would witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday as an impact of Cyclone Taukatae. The respective collectors, SPs and others have been directed to be on vigil and be prepared with a contingency plan.

According to the Met department, the state would be witnessing gusty winds and heavy rainfall in Pali, Udaipur, Jalore, Dungarpur and Sirohi on May 18, and in Ajmer, Jodhpur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur on May 19.

Also, Rajasthan, which draws oxygen from the Hazira port and Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat, in addition to Bhiwadi in Alwar district, has made arrangements to continue safe transportation of oxygen from Gujarat amid the second wave of Covid-19. Apprehending that the cyclone might completely dismantle the oxygen corridor between Gujarat and Rajasthan, the state has deployed over 1,500 personnel from police and State Disaster Relief Force (SRDF) at as many as 100 different locations between the two states to seamlessly transport oxygen cylinders, officials said.

“SDRF teams are stationed at 100 equidistant locations between Gujarat and Rajasthan. They are specially trained to remove fallen trees, heavy boulders, wires, and poles from the road,” said Additional DGP, Law and Order, Saurabh Shrivastava.

The control room at the police headquarters in Jaipur is constantly monitoring the pace of the cyclone and emergency alternative routes to safely ferry oxygen cylinders.

A senior IG rank officer is already deployed in Gujarat along with several other deputy SPs and circle inspectors.

Shrivastava said the safety of oxygen trucks was important. “The trucks move at a certain speed when they are laden with gas. They cannot increase the speed as it could trigger an accident of fire,” he said, adding that for the past several days the Rajasthan police were making arrangements to facilitate the return of oxygen cylinders from Gujarat.

Expecting a sudden power cut due to the cyclone, the health department has directed all district administrations to arrange generators and invertors. “In view of the cyclone, all required preparations are being done and I appeal to all to be cautious of the storm,” tweeted Ashok Gehlot, CM, Rajasthan.

He added that the officials are being asked to make alternate emergency plan for oxygen supply as the cyclone may hit Jamnagar in Gujarat, which is a big source of oxygen supply for the state.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya said district collectors, along with SPs, health officers, and civil defence officials have been directed to formulate a contingency plan.