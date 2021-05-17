Cyclone Tauktae LIVE updates: Gujarat braces for severe storm in 20 years, strong wind and heavy showers in Mumbai

At least 150,000 people were on Monday evacuated from their homes in Gujarat to safe places ahead of the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae reaching the state and threatening wreak havoc.

As a precautionary measure, authorities closed ports and a main airport ahead of the cyclone's landfall on Monday which has killed at least 12 people so far.

Among the affected states, coastal states of Kerala, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra have witnessed destruction and deaths due to severe storm which has uprooted trees and disrupted power supply.

"This will be the most severe cyclone to hit Gujarat in at least 20 years. This can be compared with the 1998 cyclone that hit Kandla and inflicted heavy damage," state revenue secretary Pankaj Kumar told news agency Reuters.

The 1998 cyclone that ravaged Gujarat killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage, media reported at the time.

Cyclone Tauktae has increased pressure on local administrations already battered by a high caseload of Covid-19 infections and overwhelmed health infrastructure.





Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani said all measures were being taken to deal with the situation.