Cyclone Tej likely to turn into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ tomorrow. Details

The brewing Cyclone ‘Tej’ in the Arabian Sea is turning into a ‘cyclonic storm’ today and is expected to turn into a ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by Sunday evening, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). On Friday, the IMD informed that a low-pressure area over the southeast and southwest Arabian Sea had developed into a depression.

Cyclone Tej is expected to turn into a severe cyclonic storm storm by Sunday, said IMD.(Twitter/IMD)

“Deep depression over SW Arabian Sea moved W-NW about 820 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen) and 1100 km S-SE of Salalah Airport (Oman). To intensify into a CS over SW Arabian Sea during next 06 hours and further severe cyclonic storm in the evening of 22 Oct,” the weather agency on Friday night wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here are details on the Cyclone ‘Tej’:

Cyclone ‘Tej’ is expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move towards the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen. The Cyclone is named ‘Tej’ by India according to the formula followed for naming cyclones. According to IMD, very rough sea to high sea condition is prevailing in the Southwest Arabian Sea and is likely to become high to phenomenal from October 21 to 23. In the western Arabian Sea, very rough sea conditions are likely to prevail from October 22 to 25. “Moderate to rough sea condition is likely to prevail in the Southwest, west-central, and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on October 21 and is expected to become rough to very rough on October 23," the IMD said. Meanwhile, rough to very rough sea condition is expected along Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coasts from October 24 to 26. The IMD has issued an advisory for fishermen to not venture into the sea and along the coasts till October 26. “Those out at sea are advised to return to coast,” it said. According to the weather department, the cyclonic storm will not have any impact on Gujarat. “Since the cyclone would move towards west-northwest, it may not have any impact on Gujarat (which lies to the east). Weather in Gujarat will remain dry for the next seven days,” an IMD official said as quoted by news agency PTI. According to the IMD, due to the Cyclone, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is very likely over Kerala on October 23 and 24, and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on October 24.

