Cyclone Yaas: Central team returns after review

The inter-ministerial team, which was in West Bengal on a three-day visit to assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas, returned to Delhi on Wednesday. The team, headed by SK Shahi, joint secretary of the Union ministry of home affairs, met state government officials.

“As the team had already visited some of the areas devastated by the cyclone and the storm surge, we made a presentation on the damages...,” said a senior state government official. The team will submit its report based on which the Centre may release relief funds.

“...The state government also informed that river and sea water could enter the villages again...during the new moon and full moon tides this month,” said one of the team members.

Earlier PM Narendra Modi had announced financial assistance of ₹1,000 crore for Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand.