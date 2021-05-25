Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

The IMD in its bulletin said, "The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 9 UTC of May 24 over east-central Bay of Bengal."

The weather agency also said that Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.





It further stated that the maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre.