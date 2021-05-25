Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours
- Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking: The IMD further stated that the maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.
The IMD in its bulletin said, "The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 9 UTC of May 24 over east-central Bay of Bengal."
The weather agency also said that Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.
It further stated that the maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre.
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAY 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Andhra CM directs officials to take all necessary steps to face Cyclone Yaas
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to face the Yaas Cyclonic storm.
-
MAY 25, 2021 09:53 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.
-
MAY 25, 2021 09:33 AM IST
Cyclone Yaas to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours: IMD
The Met Department on Tuesday said that Cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.
