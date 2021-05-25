Home / India News / Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours
Storm-like weather conditions near Howrah bridge due to Cyclone Yaas in the Bay of Bengal, in Howrah.
Live

Cyclone Yaas Live Updates: 'Very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours

  • Cyclone Yaas Live Tracking: The IMD further stated that the maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the cyclonic storm Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

The IMD in its bulletin said, "The severe cyclonic storm Yaas over east-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past six hours and lay centred at 9 UTC of May 24 over east-central Bay of Bengal."

The weather agency also said that Cyclone Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of May 26 as a 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm'.


It further stated that the maximum sustained wind speed is 55 knots gusting to 65 knots around system centre.

Follow all the updates here:

  • MAY 25, 2021 10:06 AM IST

    Andhra CM directs officials to take all necessary steps to face Cyclone Yaas

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials concerned to take all necessary steps to face the Yaas Cyclonic storm.

  • MAY 25, 2021 09:53 AM IST

    Rahul Gandhi asks Congress workers to provide all help in ensuring safety of people

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday appealed to party workers to provide all assistance in ensuring the safety of the people who would be impacted by Cyclone Yaas.

  • MAY 25, 2021 09:33 AM IST

    Cyclone Yaas to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic storm' in next 12 hours: IMD

    The Met Department on Tuesday said that Cyclone Yaas is going to intensity into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' in the next 12 hours.

