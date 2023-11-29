Cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours: IMD

The low-pressure area over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining South Andaman Sea has now transformed into a well-marked low-pressure area, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday as it issued a warning regarding a developing weather system.

Forecasters predict that the system is expected to move in a west-northwest direction, gradually intensifying into a Depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal by November 30. It is anticipated to gain further strength, evolving into a cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’ over the Southwest and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours.

The weather forecasting agency is expecting light to moderate rainfall at most places in the Nicobar Islands, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall between November 29 and December 1. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places in the Andaman Islands, with isolated instances of very heavy rainfall on November 30.

Strong winds, reaching speeds of 25-35 kmph gusting to 45 kmph, are expected over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining Andaman & Nicobar Islands on November 29, according to the IMD.

In the southeast Bay of Bengal, squally weather with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is forecasted on November 30. This is expected to increase to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on December 1, with gale wind speeds reaching 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on December 2.

Squally wind speeds ranging from 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected over the southwest Bay of Bengal from the morning of December 1, increasing to Gale Wind speeds of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph on December 2 morning. In the central Bay of Bengal, squally wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are likely on December 1, intensifying to 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph on December 2.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the South Andaman Sea on November 29 and 30 and avoid the southeast Bay of Bengal from November 30 to December 2. The IMD also urged them to stay clear of southwest Bay of Bengal on November 30 and December 2 and refrain from venturing into central Bay of Bengal from December 1 morning onwards.

The Odisha government, meanwhile, put seven coastal districts of the state on alert amid the low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea. In a letter to the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam districts, Special Relief Commissioner Satyabrata Sahoo said that a low-pressure area over the South Andaman Sea is likely to intensify into a depression and later into a cyclonic storm.

Rain forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by isolated thunderstorm activity, is likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during November 29-30. Similar conditions are expected over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on November 30, with a significant reduction thereafter. Light rainfall is anticipated at isolated places over the plains of Northwest India during the next two days.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, along with thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places, is predicted over West Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. East Madhya Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions for the next three days, and Vidarbha should expect such weather within the next 24 hours.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorm activity at isolated places, is anticipated over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next two days.

Light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, with thunderstorm activity at isolated places, is expected over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and Kerala & Mahe during the next five days. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during November 29 to December 1, and over Kerala & Mahe on November 30 and December 1.

