Low-pressure area formed near Andamans, likely to intensify into cyclone around Nov 29: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that a low-pressure area has been formed near the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and it may intensify into a cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal on around November 29. A file photo of fishermen in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands archipelago. (AP)

“It is like to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal around November 29. Thereafter, it is likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the southeast Bay of Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours,” the weather agency said in a release.

The IMD, however, is yet to make any prediction on its likely movement towards the coast and landfall. It has, however, sounded, an orange alert in the area on November 28 and 29.

“Andaman & Nicobar Islands is likely to experience Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) and Gusty Winds (40-50 kmph) on 28th & 29th November,” the agency posted on X.

Earlier today, the agency said that scattered to broken low and medium clouds with embedded intense to very intense convection lay over the South Andaman Sea.

The weather agency added that sea conditions are likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman Nicobar Islands due to the developments.

“Associated maximum sustained wind speed is 10 knots gusting to 20 knots. Estimated central pressure 1010 HPA. Sea condition is likely to be moderate to rough over the south Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands,” it added.

On November 17, a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning. The cyclonic storm, after crossing the Bangladesh coast, weakened into a deep depression, and later into a depression

Due to the cyclonic storm, heavy rainfall was reported in the northeastern states of Tripura and Mizoram. In view of the storm, the Tripura government had declared a holiday on for all government and private schools and Anganwadi centres in the state, according to PTI. Air services were also badly affected.

The storm was the second deep depression during this season. The previous cyclone Hamoon also headed towards the Bangladesh coast.