Cyclone Midhili weakens in deep depression; red alert issued for northern state

Cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ weakened into a deep depression over Tripura and adjoining Bangladesh on Saturday morning and will be moving towards north northeast over South Assam and adjoining Mizoram and Tripura in the next six hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm will be moving past the Sunderbans before making landfall on the Bangladesh coast, the weather department had said earlier.

Cyclonic storm Midhili causes heavy rains in Mizoram, Meghalaya