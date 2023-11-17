close_game
close_game
News / India News / Cyclone Midhili intensifies; heavy rain likely in Bengal, Odisha

Cyclone Midhili intensifies; heavy rain likely in Bengal, Odisha

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 17, 2023 11:45 AM IST

Cyclone Midhili: Some parts of West Bengal and Odisha are likely to recieve heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours.

The deep depression over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ on Friday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The cyclonic storm will be moving past the Sunderbans before making landfall on the Bangladesh coast with a maximum wind speed of 80 kmph during Friday night or early hours of Saturday, it said.

The name ‘Midhili’ was given by the Maldives.(Representative image)
The name ‘Midhili’ was given by the Maldives.(Representative image)

“Deep Depression over NW Bay of Bengal intensified into a cyclonic storm ‘Midhili’ (pronounced as ‘Midhili’). It lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of 17th Nov over Northwest BoB about 190 km east of Paradip (Odisha), 200 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal), and 220 km southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh),” the IMD wrote in its bulletin.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

It added, “The cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards and cross Bangladesh coast close to Khepupara with wind speed of 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph during November 17 night or early hours of November 18.”

According to the weather department, West Bengal's coastal districts including North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, East Medinpur, and Kolkata are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next 24 hours due to the cyclonic storm.

It added that while the cyclone will not have a major impact on Odisha, some districts of the states such as Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur are likely to receive heavy rainfall. In view of this, Odisha's special relief commissioner has put all district collectors on alert, reported news agency PTI.

Notably, the name ‘Midhili’ was given by the Maldives. Countries affected by the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal cyclones rotationally give names of cyclones in a sequence. this system was adopted by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and member countries of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission (ESCAP).

(With inputs from agencies)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out