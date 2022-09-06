Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Still had miles to go…': See Amul's tribute to 'dynamic' Cyrus Mistry

india news
Published on Sep 06, 2022 12:53 PM IST

Cyrus Mistry Death: Cyrus Mistry was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

Cyrus Mistry Death: Cyrus Mistry was chairman of Tata Sons between 2012 and 2016. 
ByHT News Desk

Dairy brand Amul shared a monochrome photograph on Instagram to pay tribute to Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Group chairman who died Sunday in an road accident. Mistry was killed when his Mercedes hit a divider on a highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The photograph featured animated versions of Mistry and the caption, 'Tribute to a dynamic businessman…'. It also said, 'He still had miles to go, 1968-2022.'

See post here:

Mistry was accompanied by Jehangir, Anahita and Darius Pandole when the fatal accident took place. He was in the backseat and not wearing a seatbelt. Anahita was driving and Jehangir, her husband Darius' brother, also died. Darius was an independent director in the Tata Group firms and left when Mistry did - amid the row over his removal as chairman.

Anahita Pandole is a well-known Munbai-based gynaecologist.

Police are analysing footage captured by CCTV cameras in the area in addition to investigating the car for any mechanical issues.

Several politicians, including prime minister Narendra Modi, and industrialists have tweeted condolences. Mistry's remains were cremated this morning at Mumbai's Worli crematorium.

