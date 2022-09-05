Home / India News / Cyrus Mistry's funeral to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

Cyrus Mistry's funeral to take place in Mumbai on Tuesday

india news
Published on Sep 05, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am,” the family member said.

File image of Cyrus Mistry.(PTI File Photo)
File image of Cyrus Mistry.(PTI File Photo)
PTI |

Business tycoon and former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Pallonji Mistry, who died in a road accident near Mumbai, will be cremated here on Tuesday morning, said a family member on Monday.

The last rites of Mistry (54), who was killed in the road accident on Sunday, will be performed at Worli crematorium. “Some family members are arriving in Mumbai by tonight (Monday night).

Mistry's body will be taken to Worli crematorium tomorrow and will be cremated at 11 am,” the family member said.

The well-known businessman and his friend Jahangir Pandole died when their speeding car hit a divider on a bridge on the Surya river on the Mumbai Ahmedabad National Highway in adjoining Palghar district.

Their bodies have been kept at the mortuary of the state-run J J Hospital here. Mistry's another friend travelling with him, Darius Pandole (60), and his doctor-wife Anahita Pandole (55) were injured in the car crash.

They are currently under treatment at Mumbai-based Sir H N Reliance Foundation and Research Centre Hospital.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cyrus mistry mumbai tata sons + 1 more
cyrus mistry mumbai tata sons

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 05, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out