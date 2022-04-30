Daily brief: 3 people held so far in Patiala clashes, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Patiala clashes: 3 people held so far; Shiv Sena leader Harish Singla sent to 2-day police remand

Patiala Police on Saturday said that a total of three people, including Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray) leader Harish Singla, have been arrested in connection with the clashes that broke out in the district yesterday. Singla, who was apprehended on Friday late evening, has been sent to two-day police remand, inspector general of police (IGP) Patiala, MS Chhina was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Read more

Gorakhnath temple attack: Accused was in contact with IS, say UP police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday said that the Gorakhnath temple accused, Ahmed Murtaza, was in contact with the terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and was providing financial assistance to their supporters. Read more

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni back as CSK captain after Ravindra Jadeja steps down

After a poor start to the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) of the defending champions, Ravindra Jadeja has decided to step down from the tole of captaincy and has requested MS Dhoni to lead Chennai Super Kings again. Jadeja has taken the decision to focus and concentrate more on his game. Read more

Kareena Kapoor reunites with 'my hero' Aamir Khan for Laal Singh Chaddha video, fans say '3 Idiots ki yaad aagai'

Aamir Khan recently released the first song from his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. With the song, he also unveiled a new filter based on the movie. Now, in a new video, his co-star from the film Kareena Kapoor is also seen trying out the filter with him. Read more

Varicose veins: Causes, symptoms, fitness tips to deal with it during summer

Usually bulging and bluish, varicose veins are visible swollen and twisted veins that most commonly affect the veins in the legs because standing and walking increases the pressure in the veins of the lower body. With the summer sun glaring down on us, health experts insist that if you have varicose veins, you will have to be extra careful and not take them lightly or else it can worsen your pain and you may suffer when the temperature rises. Read more