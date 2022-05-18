Daily brief: AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP Uttarakhand chief ministerial candidate Ajay Kothiyal resigns from party

Colonel (retd) Ajay Kothiyal, who was the Aam Admi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate during the assembly elections of Uttarakhand, resigned from the party on Wednesday. Read more

BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary

After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. Read more

Watch: Kieron Pollard's million-dollar reaction as fan shouts 'Polly, thank you for your contribution to Mumbai Indians'

Kieron Pollard has been a legend for Mumbai Indians but in IPL 2022, the all-rounder's bat has gone quiet. Pollard, one of the four players retained by MI before the IPL mega auction in February, has endured a rare off season, scoring 144 runs from 11 matches. Read more

Dhaakad title song shows Kangana Ranaut’s transformation into ruthless Agent Agni. Watch

On Wednesday, the producers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Dhaakad launched the film’s title song two days before the film’s release. Read more

Psoriatic arthritis: Early signs of autoimmune disease you shouldn't ignore

As the name suggests psoriatic arthritis develops in people suffering from psoriasis, the skin disease which is painful and itchy and causes scaly patches on different parts of the body. Many symptoms of psoriatic arthritis are similar to that of rheumatoid arthritis and they may appear either before or after the onset of psoriasis. Read more

