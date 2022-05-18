BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary

JAIPUR: After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur.

The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. In addition, former chief ministers and union ministers will also be present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.

The leaders will discuss the party’s strategies for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls, celebration of eight years of the Modi government (Modi was sworn in as the PM on May 26, 2014) and strengthening of the party organisation to the booth-level.

BJP national general secretary and Rajasthan state in-charge Arun Singh said Nadda will be arriving on Thursday and the party has organised a grand welcome for him.

“The meeting will focus on strengthening the organisation, political programmes and effective implementation of GoI’s schemes. Discussions on the political situation in the country and further strengthening the BJP will also be discussed,” he said.

Hitting at the Congress government in Rajasthan led by chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Singh said it has failed on all fronts and is busy blaming the Centre for it. The party’s meet is important for the state as Rajasthan is leading in rape, atrocities against women, Dalit and the poor, corruption and politics of appeasement, he said.

Commenting on the charges, senior Congress leader Archana Sharma said BJP is habitual of leveling false allegations, and since they have no issues to raise, they are making such vague comments.

About the three-day BJP event, Arun Singh said on Thursday evening a meeting of all general secretaries will be held; On May 20, the PM’s address will be held at 10am and a meeting of prominent people chaired by Nadda will also be held and On May 21, a meeting of all organisational general secretaries will be held.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON