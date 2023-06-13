Daily brief: After NEET, Stalin opposes NExT for medical students, and all the latest news

‘After NEET, NExT will damage students, dilute states’ role’: Stalin to Modi

Opposing the introduction of the National Exit Test (NExT) for medical college students, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday saying that it is neither in the interest of the students nor the state governments who fund most of the medical institutions. Read more

'Go and hammer Windies 2-0...it won't mean anything': Gavaskar's no-holds-barred attack on Dravid, Rohit after WTC loss

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India suffered yet another heartbreaking loss in the World Test Championship final, this time against Australia, which prolonged their wait for another ICC trophy. But more than the defeat, it was the manner in which India incurred the 209-run loss and the decisions made by the team that left the legendary Sunil Gavaskar lose his cool. Read more

Mimoh defends dad Mithun Chakraborty's B-grade films: ‘Not like his producers were going into losses’

Mimoh Chakraborty has defended his father, actor Mithun Chakraborty' s decision to work in "B-grade films" during his younger days in the film industry. Mimoh is the elder son of Mithun and Yogita Bali In a recent interview, Mimoh said Mithun did it all for the family as they needed the money. Read more

Breaking the cycle of addiction: Innovative approaches to tobacco cessation

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest health crisis that the world is facing today and according to WHO (World Health Organization) in 2020, 22.3% of the global population used tobacco, 36.7% men and 7.8% women but tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year through direct intake and second hand smoke while tobacco use disorder has significant economic and health care costs hence, de-addiction from tobacco is the need of the hour. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON