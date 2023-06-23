Daily brief: Assam CM's ‘Hussain Obama’ tweet draws Opposition's flak; and all the latest news

Himanta Sarma's ‘Hussain Obamas’ tweet sparks row, Oppn cites PM Modi's White House statement

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday - a day after former US president Barack Obama commented on the protection of Muslims in India - stirred a controversy by claiming that there are many "Hussain Obamas" in the country and the state police will act according to its priorities. The Opposition was quick to hit back at the Assam chief minister. Read more

At review meeting, UP CM Yogi Adityanath overlooks preparations to make Lucknow country’s first AI city

At a meeting held to review the state’s roadmap to reach its goal of becoming a $1 trillion economy, chief minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations underway to make Lucknow the country’s first AI city. During the meeting, the CM also discussed the preparations to make U.P. a hub of green energy with the officers concerned. Read more

‘Absolute shortsighted fools’: Ajinkya Rahane's reappointment as India Test vice-captain divides internet

BCCI on Friday announced the squad for the upcoming Test and ODI series against West Indies, which gets underway from July 12. The series starts with the red-ball format in Windsor Park, Dominica, and the second Test will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. The action then moves to the limited-over format with the first encounter set to be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Read more

Twitter finds chilling resemblance between Titan tragedy and this movie showing an imploding submersible

The news of the five people aboard a submersible who went missing near the wreck of the Titanic has caused widespread speculation and grabbed media headlines over the world. On Thursday, OceanGate, the company responsible for the ill-fated expedition, announced that the five individuals on board the missing submersible had died. Read more

Eid ul Adha 2023 gift guide: Meaningful presents for loved ones

Eid ul Adha 2023: The special time of the year is here. Every year, the Muslim community all over the world celebrate Eid ul Adha with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur. Also referred to as the Feast of the sacrifice, Eid ul Adha is also known as Eid Ul Zuha, Bakra Eid or Bakrid. This year, Eid ul Adha will be celebrated on June 28. Read more

