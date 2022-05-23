Daily brief: Assam police say mob attack on police station was 'pre-planned', and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘They came prepared to destroy records’: Assam police on mob attack on station

Two days after an unruly mob set a police station on fire at Batadrava in Assam’s Nagaon district, police claimed on Monday that the attack was pre-planned with the motive of destroying records. Read more

Delhi-NCR likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm tonight, says IMD

Another spell of rain and thundershowers is expected to bring more relief from the scorching heat in Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a tweet.

Pakistan hold champions India 1-1 in Asia Cup opener

Traditionally a weak area for Indian hockey, the holders conceded a last-minute goal again to be held 1-1 by arch-rivals Pakistan in their hockey Asia Cup opener at the GBK Sports Complex in Jakarta on Monday. Read more

Akshay Kumar goes on his knees for Manushi Chillar, fans say 'Wonder what Twinkle Khanna will do now'. Watch

Actors Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar are currently promoting their upcoming film Prithviraj. In a new video shared by a paparazzo account, Akshay is seen going on his knees as he held Manushi's hand. Read more

Men's health tips: Can tight jeans cause testicular cancer? Doctors answer

Testicles are usually at a cooler temperature than the rest of the body and there is a theory that tight underwear and pants may cause an increase in temperature resulting in lower sperm counts and an increased risk of testicular cancer. Read more

