Daily brief: Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day, and all the latest news

Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day

Maharashtra lawmaker couple, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, will continue to remain in jail on Wednesday as their release orders could not be obtained from the magistrate's court on time.

PM Modi in Europe: A peek into gifts he presented to top leaders & dignitaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation trip in Europe, presented some invaluable gifts to world leaders ranging from a wall hanging, a Pashmina stole to metal items, including the 'Tree of Life' made out of brass and a Meenakari bird figure made from Silver.

IPL 2022: Ranchi boy Sushant Mishra added to Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Sushant Mishra as a replacement for medium pacer Saurabh Dubey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dubey has sustained an injury on his back and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

Alia Bhatt is 'rendered speechless' as Gangubai Kathiawadi becomes top non-English film on Netflix

Actor Alia Bhatt starrer-Gangubai Kathiawadi has been breaking box office records since its release on February 25, 2022. On Wednesday, Alia shared the film's poster on her Instagram Stories and revealed that it has now become the top non-English film on Netflix globally. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial also stars Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Ajay Devgn.

Expert on simple rules to make a marriage successful

Love is the foundation of any relationship and the mortar of trust, honesty, communication and respect is added to further cement the bond. One of the common complaints of married couples is that romance takes a backseat after a while as the drama of daily life takes over.

