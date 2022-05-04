PM Modi in Europe: A peek into gifts he presented to dignitaries & their significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation trip in Europe, presented some invaluable gifts to world leaders ranging from a wall hanging, a Pashmina stole to metal items, including the ‘Tree of Life’ made out of brass and a Meenakari bird figure made from Silver.

Modi has so far visited Germany and Denmark, and is now on his way to France. France will be Modi's last stop before he leaves for India. He met a number of top leaders of these countries as well as some other Nordic nations during the trip. He had a special gift for most of the dignitaries he met.

Here’s taking a look at all the gifts he presented to the world leaders and their significance:

> The Prime Minister gifted a Dokra boat from Chattisgarh to Fredrik, Crown Prince of Denmark. Dokra is a non–ferrous metal and cast using the lost-wax casting technique that has been in use in India for over 4,000 years.

> To Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, Modi gifted a Rogan painting from Gujarat. Rogan painting is a form of cloth printing practised in Gujarat's Kutch. In this craft, paint made from boiled oil and vegetable dyes is laid down on fabric using either a metal block (printing) or a stylus (painting).

The craft nearly died out in the late 20th century but is being currently practised by only one family, reported ANI. The word ‘Rogan’ comes from Persian, meaning varnish or oil. The process of applying this oil-based paint to fabric began among the Khatris, a community in Kutch.

Rogan painting

> Mary, the Crown Princess of Denmark, was gifted a silver Meenakari bird figure from Varanasi. The delicate show-piece has been crafted using the art of silver enameling - a nearly 500-year old practice in Varanasi. The art has its roots in the Persian art of Meenakari.

The most distinguishing element of Banarasi Meenakari is the use of pink colour in various shades on various products. The base is a silver sheet, which is fixed on a metallic base. The sheet fixed on the base mould is beaten lightly to get a fitting form of the mould. The finished product is decorated with semi-precious stones and pearls.

Silver Meenakari bird

> Modi presented a ‘Tree of Life’ from Rajasthan to Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin. The Tree of Life symbolises development and growth of life. The branches of a tree grow and develop upwards and contain various life forms representing inclusiveness.

This hand-crafted wall decorative art piece is made of brass and is an example of the excellent craftsmanship and rich tradition of India. The roots of the tree represent connection with the earth, leaves, and birds represent life while candle stands represent light.

Tree of Life

> Modi gifted a Pashmina stole in a Papier Mache box from Jammu and Kashmir to Prime Minister of Sweden, Magdalena Andersson. Kashmiri Pashmina stoles have been treasured for their rare material, exquisite craftsmanship and reminiscent designs since time immemorial.

Pashmina stole

> A wall hanging with Kutch embroidery was presented to the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen. Kutch embroidery is a handicraft and textile signature art tradition of the tribal community of Kutch. It has designs and made a notable contribution to Indian embroidery traditions. The signature effect of the colorful embroidery sparkles when small mirrors called ‘abhla’ are sewn over the geometrically shaped designs.

Wall hanging

(With agency inputs)