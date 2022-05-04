Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day
Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day

  • Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja prisons for their release.
File photo of lawmaker couple Navneet and Ravi Rana. (ANI)
File photo of lawmaker couple Navneet and Ravi Rana. (ANI)
Updated on May 04, 2022 08:12 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Maharashtra lawmaker couple, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, will continue to remain in jail on Wednesday as their release orders could not be obtained from the magistrate's court on time. The couple was granted bail by a special court earlier in the day.

Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja prisons for their release. The independent MP-MLA couple were arrested for giving a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence. 

Also read | BMC officials reach Rana couple’s house over ‘illegal construction’ hours after bail

According to an update shared by news agency ANI, Navneet Rana was brought back to Byculla Jail after a medical check-up. 

She received treatment at the orthopedic department on an OPD basis at the state-run JJ Hospital. “After evaluation and treatment, she left the JJ hospital around 5.30 pm today,” an official of the hospital was quoted as saying. 

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition and 'promoting enmity between groups', even after they dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the chief minister's residence.

(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)

 

hanuman chalisa
Sign out