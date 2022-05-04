Hanuman Chalisa row: Bail granted, but Rana couple to remain behind bars for the day
- Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja prisons for their release.
Maharashtra lawmaker couple, MP Navneet Rana and MLA Ravi Rana, will continue to remain in jail on Wednesday as their release orders could not be obtained from the magistrate's court on time. The couple was granted bail by a special court earlier in the day.
Their team will obtain release orders on Thursday morning from the court and then move to Byculla and Taloja prisons for their release. The independent MP-MLA couple were arrested for giving a call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence.
According to an update shared by news agency ANI, Navneet Rana was brought back to Byculla Jail after a medical check-up.
She received treatment at the orthopedic department on an OPD basis at the state-run JJ Hospital. “After evaluation and treatment, she left the JJ hospital around 5.30 pm today,” an official of the hospital was quoted as saying.
The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition and 'promoting enmity between groups', even after they dropped their plan to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the chief minister's residence.
(With inputs from Mumbai bureau)
India repatriates Pak man via LoC
A man, who had inadvertently crossed the Line of Control and entered India, was sent back to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on humanitarian grounds on Tuesday, officials said. Mohmmad Hussain, a resident of Kotli (PoK), entered Indian territory on April 28 via Tarkundi area of Poonch, they said.
Youths drag girl out of auto, molest, assault her in UP's Gonda
A teenaged girl travelling with her aunt in an autorickshaw was pulled out of the vehicle and assaulted and molested in the Dhanepur police station area of the district, police said on Wednesday.
Lawyer Chidambaram opposes Cong leader’s plea in Calcutta high court; heckled
Senior Congress leader and lawyer P Chidambaram faced angry protests and drew flak from lawyers affiliated to Chidambaram's party when he came to the Calcutta high court on Wednesday afternoon to oppose a public interest litigation filed by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and the Bengal state unit president.
Doctors see rise in cases of heat exhaustion
Mumbai As temperatures soar, city doctors have been seeing cases of heat exhaustion with patients complaining of acute headache, giddiness, fainting, muscle cramps, nausea among other things. “A lot of patients with heat-related illnesses that I have seen in the outpatient department (OPD) have field jobs, who forget to hydrate themselves,” said physician Dr Gautam Bhansali from Bombay Hospital, who has been seeing two to three heat-related cases every day since the past two weeks.
Lalitpur minor rape: NHRC seeks report from UP chief secy, DGP; accused SHO held
The National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday wrote to the chief secretary of Uttar Pradesh and the director general of police regarding the sexual assault of a minor rape victim by a policeman in Lalitpur district. Prayagraj additional director general of police Prem Prakash said The accused station house officer, Tilakdhari Saroj, who was absconding since the case came to light was arrested from near the Allahabad high court. Following his intervention, an FIR was registered on Tuesday.
