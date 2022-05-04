Home / Cricket / IPL 2022: Ranchi boy Sushant Mishra added to Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey
cricket

IPL 2022: Ranchi boy Sushant Mishra added to Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sushant Mishra, is a young 21-year old left-arm medium pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets.
Sushant Mishra added to SRH squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey
Sushant Mishra added to SRH squad as replacement for Saurabh Dubey
Published on May 04, 2022 07:45 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Sports Desk

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have roped in Sushant Mishra as a replacement for medium pacer Saurabh Dubey in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dubey has sustained an injury on his back and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament. (IPL 2022 full coverage)

His replacement Sushant Mishra, is a young 21-year old left-arm medium pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets. 

He will join SRH at the price of 20 Lakh.

The Kane Williamson-led unit, which finished at the bottom of the points table in the previous edition, kicked-off the campaign on a slow note, losing their first two matches. However, they soon returned to winning ways and won five matches on the trot, before going down twice in their previous two encounters. 

They are currently placed fourth on the points table, with five wins from nine encounters.  

Also Read: Warner comes up with classic one liner on Kohli's lean patch, shares unexpected advice for former RCB captain

Apart from Dubey, the franchise are also fretting over Washington Sundar's availability, who injured his bowling hand in the previous encounter against Chennai Super Kings.

The all-rounder was earlier forced to sit out for three matches due to split webbing in his bowling hand before making a comeback against Gujarat Titans.

"It's very unfortunate that he had a knock on the same hand were he split his webbing. It had healed completely but he re-injured that area, it's not injured to the point that he needs it re-stitched," Moody said at the post-match presentation.

"But unfortunately, it wasn't in a state were he could bowl. It really did have an impact on for us in that early phase of bowling, given he has such a critical bowler for us," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
ipl 2022
ipl 2022
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out