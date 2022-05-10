Daily brief: Captain Ashutosh Kumar receives posthumous Shaurya Chakra, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Captain Ashutosh Kumar receives posthumous Shaurya Chakra: A brief profile of braveheart

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Captain Ashutosh Kumar, who laid down his life in the line of duty in November 2020, on Tuesday received his posthumous Shaurya Chakra--the country’s third-highest gallantry award--from President Ram Nath Kovind. Read more

‘Never too old’: Omar Abdullah lauds former Haryana CM OP Chautala as he passes Class 10 at 87

Former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, who on Tuesday shared the news that he had passed his Class 10 and Class 12 exams at the age of 87, has been congratulated and praised by politicians and celebrities. Read more

'I used to weigh 117 kgs. Spoke to MS Dhoni…': CSK bowler says he never thought Chennai Super Kings will bid for him

The IPL 2022 hasn't exactly been a season to remember for Chennai Super Kings, but despite their disappointing outing this year, CSK have managed to produce players that have made an impact. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Azma Fallah says it was 'difficult to connect with' Payal Rohatgi on Lock Upp: 'She would talk about people's religion'

Azma Fallah, who was a contestant on the recently concluded reality show Lock Upp, revealed it became difficult for her to connect with fellow contestant Payal Rohatgi. Read more

Toxic forgiveness: What it means and why it's unhealthy for relationships

Forgiveness is said to have a therapeutic effect on people and letting is known to free one's mind of worries and stress that could have positive effects on physical and mental health. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON