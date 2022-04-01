Daily brief: Centre says teaching regional languages ‘unnecessary burden’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Unnecessary educational burden’: Centre on teaching students regional languages

Justifying the Army Welfare Education Society’s decision to not teach regional languages in Army Public schools, the government on Friday said that teaching regional languages would put an “unnecessary educational burden” on the students. Read more

On 37th day of war, Ukraine's 1st airstrike hits Belgorod fuel depot: Russia

Russia on Friday accused Ukraine of carrying out its first airstrike on its soil since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. Moscow warned that the helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the town of Belgorod would hamper negotiations. Read more

In Delhi high court, ED opposes Rana Ayyub plea, says charges facing her serious

Alleging that Rana Ayyub was involved in a “serious offence" regarding funds involving over ₹1 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in the Delhi high court, on Friday opposed a petition filed by the journalist seeking to quash a look out circular (LOC), which bars her from travelling abroad. Read more

IPL 2022: 'That's like serving cake to a kindergarten kid' - Australia legend reacts to Shivam Dube's costly 19th over

For Shivam Dube, Thursday was an evening of two halves. In the first innings, the all-rounder scored 49 off 30 balls at a healthy strike-rate of 163, including five fours and two sixes. Read more

Saisha Shinde apologizes to Kangana Ranaut after getting eliminated from Lock Upp: 'Take me back...'

Last week, Lock Upp audience witnessed a shocking eviction. After television actor Chetan Hansraj got eliminated from the show, fashion designer Saisha Shinde was made to walk out of the show after she misbehaved with host Kangana Ranaut. Read more

Are you stress eating? Know all about it here

When we are in stress, we tend to get food cravings. It is a normal trait of human beings to use food to help them through stressful situations. Read more

Guess how many nuggets this woman ate in a minute to create a world record?

If you are someone who follows Guinness World Records (GWR) on Instagram, you may be aware of the various videos they often share. Watch here

