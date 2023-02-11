Daily brief: CJI Chandrachud's advice to law students, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Indian Constitution gives courage to speak…’: CJI Chandrachud to law students

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday advised students and law graduates that a problem cannot be solved by remaining silent and it is imperative to discuss and speak it out.

Turkey earthquake: Who was Vijay Kumar ⁠— Indian national killed in Malatya?

The body of Vijay Kumar, a 36-year-old from Uttarakhand who had been missing since the deadly 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on February 6, was recovered from the debris of a hotel in Malatya, where he was on a business trip.

Where is 'Tesla Roadster' - after 5 years and 4 days since its launch?

It has been five years since Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster was launched into space as a test payload for the first test flight of SpaceX's Falcon Heavy rocket. Since then, the vehicle has travelled enough in space to circumnavigate the globe 63.3 times.

‘What the hell is going on?’: AUS legend fails to digest Steve Smith's ‘ridiculous’ gesture during Nagpur mauling by IND

Rohit Sharma-led Team India produced a commanding show in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener, dictating proceedings from the word go. The team outplayed Australia in both departments and won the first Test by an innings and 132 runs.

Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra hold hands as they arrive in Mumbai after wedding, distribute sweet boxes to paparazzi

Actor couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra posed for the paparazzi on Saturday after arriving in Mumbai. In a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, the couple held hands, smiled, and posed for the camera. Sidharth Malhotra also had his arm around Kiara in the clip. As they talked and laughed, a smiling Sidharth folded his hands at Kiara, who was left in splits.

Valentine's Day 2023: All time favourite romantic novels you must read

Ask bibliophiles why they turn to romantic novels, some times re-read them over and over again and they'll instantly vouch for how reading these romances are relaxing after a stressful day while offering the best way to escape into a world of two characters with plenty of passion.

