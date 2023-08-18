Daily brief: CoBRA commando shoots self with service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, and all the latest news

CoBRA commando shoots self with service rifle in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur: Police

Bijapur superintendent of police (SP) Ajany Varshney said the incident took place at the headquarters of the 170th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in the district. Read more

Twitter vs Meta upgraded! Jack Dorsey quits Instagram amid Musk-Zuckerberg fight

Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey on Friday said he quit Instagram and criticised its parent company Meta. He also took a jibe at the newly-launched social media app by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company Threads. Read more

Watch: Unplayable Bumrah's thunderous return to international cricket with 2 wickets in 1st over vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is back and how. Against Ireland in the first T20I, it took Bumrah just two balls to remind the world of his greatness. So what if this was his first match after a gap of 11 months? Read more

Guns & Gulaabs review: This explosive cast of Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan deserved a better Raj & DK series

At one point in the trailer of Raj & DK's gangster comedy Guns & Gulaabs, a character demands, “Iss story ka point kya hai?” I think it's a fair question to ask the makers of series like The Family Man and Farzi. Read more

Mindfulness tips for new moms: Ways to deal effectively with postpartum phase

Mindfulness, the practice of being fully present and non-judgmental in the moment, can be a valuable tool for new moms to navigate this phase with greater ease and emotional well-being. Read more

