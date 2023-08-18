News / Technology / Twitter vs Meta upgraded! Jack Dorsey quits Instagram amid Musk-Zuckerberg fight

Twitter vs Meta upgraded! Jack Dorsey quits Instagram amid Musk-Zuckerberg fight

BySnehashish Roy
Aug 18, 2023 07:49 PM IST

The Twitter co-founder claimed to have created one of first 10 accounts on Instagram.

Co-founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey on Friday said he quit Instagram and criticised its parent company Meta. He also took a jibe at the newly-launched social media app by the Mark Zuckerberg-owned company Threads and called it a ‘Twitter clone’. He was inactive on Instagram for years.

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey(REUTERS)
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey(REUTERS)

“Deleted my Instagram account after 12 years. was one of the first 10 accounts I believe, and one of the first angel investors. who will they give the @jack handle to?" Dorsey wrote on X (formerly Twitter), without giving out reasons for leaving the app.

Notably, Dorsey's post was responded by current owner of Twitter (or X) Elon Musk with a fire emoji. This comes despite the co-founder having a mixed relationship with the social media app.

Tension between Twitter/X and Meta shot up recently after the later released Threads app in an alleged bid to win over users foiled after significant changes made to X. It prompted Musk to threaten Zuckerberg to sue him for involving in ‘systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out