Daily brief: Congress challenges Kejriwal's criticism on Chhattisgarh govt schools; all the latest news

Kejriwal's criticism of Chhattisgarh's govt schools prompts a challenge from Congress

Arvind Kejriwal should choose a sector of his choice so that a comparison can be made in that sector between the performance of Kejriwal-led Delhi government and the national's capital erstwhile Congress government, Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera dared the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Saturday. Read more

Jitendra Singh unveils new lotus variety ‘Namoh 108’; says ‘a grand gift to PM Modi’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union minister for science and technology Jitendra Singh unveiled a new type of lotus flower called “Namoh 108” in Lucknow on Saturday. This unique lotus has 108 petals and was developed by Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR)-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), a plant-based research center in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. Read more

Web Stories | How Rahu's Transit to Pisces Impact Your Zodiac Sign

Who is Banita Sandhu, AP Dhillon's rumoured girlfriend who debuted with Varun Dhawan in October

You are not alone if you wondered who is the mystery girl Banita Sandhu featuring in Canadian singer-rapper AP Dhillon's latest music video With You. Read more

Benefits of StemRx treatment for Diabetes patients

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Diabetes Type 2, a chronic condition characterised by high blood sugar levels, affects millions of people worldwide and it can lead to severe health complications if not managed effectively. Read more

ICC unveils two mascots for ODI World Cup 2023, wants fans to name them

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday unveiled its mascots for the upcoming World Cup 2023, representing the spirit and unity that cricket promotes across the globe that will excite the next generation of cricket fans. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON